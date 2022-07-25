NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Warren “Corkey” Ingersoll, 93, passed away on July 24, 2022. Corkey was born February 12, 1929, to Emily Ingersoll in West Cape May. He grew up in West Cape May and Chester, PA. However, he made Cape May County his home. He went to Cape May High School and served in the US Air Force during the Korean War (1950-1953). Corkey was a hard worker who held multiple jobs in order to support his family. Corkey was a farmhand and a milkman for Philip’s Dairy Farm in Cold Spring. He worked for 21 years at the Magnesite Plant in Cape May. He worked as a carpenter for his uncle, Clifford Sharp, and Arthur ''Mickey” Bloomquist in Cape May. Upon the closure of the Magnesite Plant, he worked as a night watchman and handyman for the Sea Gull Motel in Wildwood. His final job was at Wildwood High School as a maintenance worker where he retired at the age of 84. Corkey was a family man who married his wife Florence (Adams) in 1958. They raised 3 daughters in Cold Spring and Erma. They then moved to Swainton and Ocean View. Corkey is survived by his wife Florence; daughters Barbara (Bill) Hoffman, Susan Ingersoll, and Lynda (Charles) Fisher, 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, and his sisters, Kathleen, Marilyn Matthews, and Emily “Bobby” Lepor. He is predeceased by his brother, James O’Connor. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cape May Co. Park and Zoo, 4 Moore Road, DN801, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.