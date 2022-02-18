Raymond I. Ingemar, 82, passed away on February 15, 2022. In loving memory of the best husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. He lived in Villas, NJ for 36 years. He was a US Marine and served his country for 6 years from 1960-1966. He was a builder, house flipper, and drywall contractor. He loved hunting, fishing, crabbing, and riding his quad through the woods in NY state. But more than anything he loved spending time with his family. Ray is survived by his best friend devoted loving wife Elizabeth of 37 years; his five children Mary Rogers (Keith), Karen Laing (Mike), Jack Trafton (Stephanie), Joanne Fullmer (Jim), Jill Rathof (Wayne). His 15 grandchildren Erika, Mikey, Matt, Nicole, John, Justin, Missy, Jackie, Julia, Jessica, Jimmy, Ryan, Laura, Natalie and Tiffany. Great-grandchildren Karley, Eric, Jaxon, and Kash. His sister AnnaMay Coombs, sisters-in-law Marge Hamvas and Dianne Herzberger and brother-in-law Peter Herzberger. He was predeceased by his parents Carl and Bertha and brother Carl Ingemar.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research at www.michaeljfox.org.Condolences may be shared at www.evoyfuneralhome.com
