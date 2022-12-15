In Remembrance of Our Beloved Warren

WARREN I. WHITE - Warren was born in Philadelphia, PA on November 16th, 1951. He was the only child of Arthur Willingham and Irene White. On Friday, November 25th, 2022, our beloved Warren White passed away at age 71 after a very long battle with cancer.Warren was educated in the Philadelphia school system before moving to Wildwood NJ and graduated from Wildwood High School in 1969. He attended Glassboro State University where he earned the nickname “Tighten Up” from the song by Archie Bell & The Drells.Starting at age 16, Warren worked part-time for Carlson’s Fish Market. At age 28, Warren and Rick Hoff purchased the seafood market which included a retail fish market and a wholesale division which provided seafood to many restaurants in South Jersey.Warren was a proud volunteer fireman for the Holly Beach Fire Company, a division of the Wildwood Fire Department for over 20 years attaining Life Membership.Warren married the love of his life Judi in 2004. They enjoyed each other's company and many years of traveling together until her passing in 2021. They attended Faith City Family Church whenever they visited his family in Delaware.Warren’s memory will be cherished by his cousins Patricia and Byron Brooks, Shante and Stephen Whitaker, Ariana Whitaker, stepdaughter Angela Bostic, her daughters Fantasia DelValle and India McClendon, niece Darlene Foose and a host of lifelong friends.Funeral services will be held on January 4th, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Radzieta Funeral Home in Cape May Court House, NJ. The burial will be at the Household of Ruth Cemetery in Whitesboro, NJ.
