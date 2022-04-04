IMPAGLIZO, MARY FRANCES, 101 Apr 4, 2022 23 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save IMPAGLIZO, MARY FRANCES, 101, of Ocean City, March 27, 2022. She was an active member of St. Augustine's Church for many years. To plant a tree in memory of MARY IMPAGLIZO as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesMan Who Killed N. Wildwood Toddler Released EarlyBoard Rejects Wawa Construction in DennisCape May Officials Frustrated by Old Railroad TracksJetty Motel Owners Go to Court Against Cape MayLower Police Officers Forfeit Employment, Enter PTIMarmora Man Killed in Tuckahoe Road CrashBayshore Road to Close for About 2 WeeksPocket Liquor License Changes Hands in AvalonCrunch TimeRoute 9 Closed for Hours After Car Rolls VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Sea Isle - National No License Plate Day! North Wildwood - While leaders around the world are denouncing Putin's war crimes, Trump asks for more help with political rivals. What a guy! Villas - I really resent these wannabe elitist comments assuming that I pick up drftwood for a hobby. It is my livlihood. STRATHMERE - Well,here we go again,Strathmere with it's less than knowledgeable "leaders" looking at Corsons Inlet Beach erosion and guess what ? ,they will get more sand next year..The sand that... Cape May - Dear North Wildwood, Yup! That Harvard degree don’t count for much anymore. Save yr dough and go to Cape Atlantic! More Spouts Local Sports +5 Middle Township Takes United Division with Anchor Bowl Win Updated Nov 26, 2021 +6 Championship on the Line Between Middle and Lower: Anchor Bowl 2021 Preview Updated Nov 23, 2021 Winning Team Receives Prizes After Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament Updated Aug 20, 2021 Photo Galleries +6 N. Wildwood Celebrates St. Patrick's Day Despite Wind, Rain Photos by Collin Hall N. Wildwood Celebrates St. Patrick's Day Despite Wind, Rain +3 Arthur Christensen Arthur Christensen +4 Jim DeFrates Jim DeFrates Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald