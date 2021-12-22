HUNTER, ADELE F.

Adele F. Hunter, 95, passed away December 2, 2021. She was a "Margaret Mace Baby" born October 16, 1926 at Margaret Mace Hospital in No. Wildwood, NJ. Adele was a lifelong resident of the Wildwoods which she loved and will be sorely missed for her generosity,volunteerism, enthusiasm for life and warm spirit. Father was Dr. Humbert Mangino, mother Adele Meyer Mangino. She leaves behind two daughters Dr. Mary Victoria Hunter(Scott) and Adele O'Kane. Three grandsons Michael Paul O'Kane (Francesca), Nicholas Hunter O'Kane and Hobie Hunter. Brother Robert Mangino (Heidi). She is predeceased by her son Paul Hunter(Debbie) and sister Joanne DiGiamber Johnston. Adele attended Wildwood H.S and U. of Pennsylvania Nursing School graduating September 1948. She was a nurse kadet. Her first professional nursing job was at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, FL. She returned to the Wildwoods and worked at Burdette Tomlin Memorial Hospital for 13 years. She was the first nursing instructor for the LPN program at Cape May Co. Vo. Tech. where she taught for 20 years. She was heavily involved in the Wildwood Civic Club for 50 years helping to raise money for the various charities. She also served as membership chair several times. She was one of the original founders of the local chapter of the AARP. She was a past president of the local American Cancer Society. For 11 years she was the chair of the Wildwood HS Fifties Plus reunion where she organized the annual reunions. Adele loved teaching the student nurses. She entertained them several times with cookouts during the summer in her backyard in Wildwood Crest where she lived for 25 years. Adele loved her children, her family and many cousins. She loved nature, the seashore and helping others. She will be remembered for her outgoing personality, enthusiasm and generosity of spirit. Three words come to mind when remembering Adele; Faith, Hope and Charity. Her most favorite thing was sitting around a large table with family and friends, enjoying a delicious meal and lively conversation. She will be greatly missed. Family and friends are invited to attend Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM Tuesday January 4, 2022 at Assumption Church, 7100 Seaview Ave., Wildwood Crest, NJ. Visitation at 10 AM. Internment at St. Mary's Cemeteryingersollgreenwoodfh.com
