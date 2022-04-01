NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HOROSCHAK, ROBERT PAUL, JR., 52, of North Cape May, March 28, 2022. He worked for ACME Markets as an IT Tech and Assistant Manager.

