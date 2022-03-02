NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HORNSBY, MARIAN HERBERT, 95, of Stone Harbor, NJ, February 22, 2022. She was a lifelong resident of Stone Harbor.

To plant a tree in memory of MARIAN HORNSBY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.