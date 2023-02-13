HOLLAND, HOWARD G.

Howard G. “Howie”, “Jim” Holland, age 80, of Erma, passed away on February 11, 2023. He was born in Ridley Park, PA and resided in Glenolden, PA and Atlantic City before coming to the Cape May area in 1956. He graduated from Lower Cape Reg. High School, Class of 1961. Jim served his country in the US Army, during the Vietnam War. Jim moved to Erma in 1965 and had worked for Snow Canning as a fisherman. He then worked for JC Brown and became a licensed plumber. Jim later took a job at Woodbine Developmental Center where he worked for 25 years, becoming the Head of the Plumbing House and he retired in 2002. After retiring from Woodbine Dev. Ctr., he began working for Evoy Funeral Homes in N. Cape May, doing various tasks over the next 20 years.Jim was a life member of the VFW Peterson-Little Post 386, in Cape May, where he served as Quartermaster for 10 years. He was also a member of the American Legion, Harry Snyder Post 193, Cape May, and DAV Chapter 44, of Del Haven. He was an avid Phillies, Eagles, and Flyers fan and was a snowbird, for the past 11 years, to Silver Lake RV Park in Naples, FL. Jim enjoyed many years with his canine companions.He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Josephine Holland.Jim is survived by his beloved wife Judy A. (nee Marks) Holland; a brother Robert Holland; nephews, Carl Marks, Josh and Chris Holland, Edward, Dave and Hudson Edwards; nieces Cristyn Smick and Jules Edwards; Brother-in-law Gary and his wife Claire Marks. A visitation will be held 9 to 11 am Friday at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Road, N. Cape May. Services will be at 11:00 AM, at the funeral home. Burial will follow services at the Cold Spring Cemetery (Veterans Memorial Section). Contributions in Jim’s name may be made to the VFW Post 386 Scholarship Fund, 419 Congress Street, Cape May, NJ 08204. Condolences will be received at www.evoyfuneralhome.com
