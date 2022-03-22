HOLLAND, FRANCIS "FRANK" J Mar 22, 2022 22 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HOLLAND, FRANCIS "FRANK" J., 70, of North Cape May, NJ, March 17, 2022. Frank served in the US Army and the 253rd NJ Army National Guard Company. To plant a tree in memory of FRANCIS HOLLAND as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesN. Wildwood Bans Car LiftsCORRECTED: Mad Batter Extends Liquor License to Decatur Street BuildingBezaire SentencedIndictments Filed March 15Stolen Motor Vehicle Recovered in Wildwood CrestNew Resort Hotel Approved in Sea IsleCMCo Continues to Top State in Home Price IncreasesStone Harbor Approves Personnel ChangesI’ve Been LonelyStone Harbor Approves Hike in Summer Pay Scales VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Avalon - Why, do we Republicans continue to support incendiary candidates and rhetoric, when there are perfectly fantastic people like Ben Sasse and Adam Kinzinger that really could move us out of the sad... Lower Township. - Well I think it’s fair to say by reading recent spouts and comments, many Democrats and Republicans in this area seem to agree on several common issues. We don’t like the situation we find ourselves... Wildwood - I turned in a fourney fast bell I found on the beach, to lost and found at information center if you lost it South Dennis - There’s the radical left and the radical right but you never hear about the radical center. Sea Isle City - Just a suggestion-maybe the Cape May County recycling office could submit an up to date list for publication of we are and are not supposed to be recycling. Just when I think I'm recycling the... More Spouts Local Sports +5 Middle Township Takes United Division with Anchor Bowl Win Updated Nov 26, 2021 +6 Championship on the Line Between Middle and Lower: Anchor Bowl 2021 Preview Updated Nov 23, 2021 Winning Team Receives Prizes After Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament Updated Aug 20, 2021 Photo Galleries +6 N. Wildwood Celebrates St. Patrick's Day Despite Wind, Rain Photos by Collin Hall N. Wildwood Celebrates St. Patrick's Day Despite Wind, Rain +3 Arthur Christensen Arthur Christensen +4 Jim DeFrates Jim DeFrates Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald