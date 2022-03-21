NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HOBER, NICHOLAS J., 91, of Cape May, March 17, 2022. He served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War and was proprietor of the Mt. Vernon Motel.

To plant a tree in memory of NICHOLAS HOBER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.