HIGBEE, VIRGINIA WARREN

Virginia Warren Higbee, age 85, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Gull Creek Retirement Community in Berlin. Born in Chevy Chase, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late John Francis Warren and Virginia Pipitone Warren.

