HIGBEE, VIRGINIA WARREN

Virginia Warren Higbee, age 85, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Gull Creek Retirement Community in Berlin. Born in Chevy Chase, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late John Francis Warren and Virginia Pipitone Warren.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Harry O. Higbee of Cape May, NJ, and her daughter, Virginia Lee “Ginna” Jenkins of Berlin.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Joan “Jody” Jenkins in 1985 and her son, Charles R. “Buddy” Jenkins, Jr. in 1994.
Also surviving are her grandson, Michael Giardinia (Candice), and great-grandchildren, Cullen and Hannah, and grandson, Matthew Giardinia (Jessica), and great-grandchildren, Brax and Kingsley, and grandson Charles “Chase” Jenkins, III (Gabrielle) and great-grandson Charles Jenkins, IV,. Also surviving are her sisters, Kay Biondi (Dave) and Carolyn Elliott, a step-daughter, Jeanette Dougherty, step-son, Billy Higbee (Faith), and step-grandchildren, Tyler, Brielle, and Jeffrey.
Virginia, formerly of Berlin, owned Bradford’s Ceramic Shop on N. Main Street.
A private burial service will be held at the Jenkins Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48 Berlin, MD 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.