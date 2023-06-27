HICKMAN, MARIA C. Jun 27, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Maria C. Hickman (Stone), nee Procopio, June 20th, 2023, after a long battle with cancer.Born October 5th, 1959, wife of Daniel Hickman, mother of Lisa and Ryan; sister of Loretta LaSerre, daughter of Lora Procopio.Graduated LCMR 1977. Worked at the Rio Grande ShopRite as a Pharmacy Tech for many years.Resided in Clearwater, FL. Services to be held there at a later date. To plant a tree in memory of MARIA HICKMAN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesStone Harbor Country Club Sold to National Golf GroupUPDATE: Judge Dismisses Indictment Against Wildwood Elected Officials; State RespondsThe Wharf Undergoes Biggest Expansion in 30 YearsMiddle Adopts Ordinance Banning Temporary StructuresIndictments Filed June 20Lower Council Renews Sportsmen’s Club’s Liquor LicenseWoman Leaves $5M to Wildwood CatholicWildwood Crest Police Release May 2023 Activity, Arrest Summary564 Parking Tickets Issued in May ’23 vs. 33 in May ’22Cape May, Stone Harbor Hear Woes of Purchasing a New Fire Truck VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Cape May County - Where is Van Drew, Testa, Simeonson, Mclelland, Desiderio, Donahue and all others chastising all the Leaders of those communities that took hundreds of thousands of dollars from the windmill company... Cape May County - If you are a success oriented, hard working family man or women that just wants to love your family life, ensure your children get a proper education and put away a few dollars for their college... West Wildwood - Isn’t it amazing how republicans are “outraged” over the Hunter Biden plea deal but support a guy who tried to overturn an election. They support a guy who was twice impeached and now is charged... North Cape May - Barack Obama lit the fuse on Iran's nuclear program and Joe Biden is fanning the flames. Villas - Why is Bayside Village so noisy? Is it a prerequisite to own a very loud vehicle, race down 4th Ave, and blow through the four-way stop? The Shut Down seems to have made everyone into ignoramuses. More Spouts Local Sports +8 Red Bull Athletes Come to Wildwood for 1st Time May 9, 2023 2 LCMR Wrestlers Honored for Outstanding Season, Career Mar 21, 2023 +2 Local Powerboat Racer Recognized for Lifelong Achievements Feb 16, 2023 Photo Galleries +8 PHOTOS: Barefoot Country Music Festival Returns to Wildwood PHOTOS: Barefoot Country Music Festival Returns to Wildwood +5 PHOTOS: CMCo Memorial Day Ceremony From Cape May County PHOTOS: CMCo Memorial Day Ceremony +10 PHOTOS: Coast Guard Community Festival Returns After Hiatus By Al Campbell PHOTOS: Coast Guard Community Festival Returns After Hiatus Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald