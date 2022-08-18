HICKMAN, CATHERINE VIOLA

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Catherine Viola (Craver) Hickman passed away of natural causes on July 18, 2022. She was a resident of Clermont, Cape May County, Dennis Twp. for 90 years. She passed away with family in Sparta, Tn. where she had been living since November 2021. She was known by most friends as Kit.Catherine was born on Oct. 9, 1931 to Clarence and Ella Tozer in Clermont, in her parents' home. She is predeceased by her parents, husbands Jerry Craver and Claude Hickman, sister Laura Hearon of Goshen, stepson Alan Hickman Sr.Catherine is survived by her children: Tick Craver (wife Janice), Bob Craver (wife Sandy), Smokey Craver (wife Pat), Connie Domeracki (husband Danny), and Sam Craver, stepdaughter Lydia Greer, stepson Alan Woods (wife Lynn), 10 grandchildren, 9 step-grandchildren, as well as 17 great-grandchildren, 11 step-great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.Catherine had various employment over her life: house cleaning, motel laundry, K&E manufacturing and her last position at Cape May County Library, a job that she loved. She retired 2010.She loved her family and friends. She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1972. She attended Middle Twp. High School until grade 10, getting her GED later in life.An online memorial service will be held with a picture presentation of her life. Anyone interested in attending may contact family members for log on information.

To plant a tree in memory of CATHERINE HICKMAN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.