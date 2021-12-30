HEUGES, JR. WILLIAM JOHN

William JohnHeuges, Jr.1933-2021Of Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania, (formerly of Del Haven, New Jersey) passed away on December 28, 2021.He was born February 5, 1933, in Philadelphia, a son of the late William and Helen (D'Ouville) Heuges. On June 23, 1962, in Philadelphia, he married the former Margaret Bees, of Sharon Pennsylvania, who survives.John was a graduate of North Catholic High School, Philadelphia, and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree at LaSalle College.John served in the Coast Guard from July 22, 1952, during the Korean War until his honorable discharge July 20, 1956.For several years, John served as a police officer for Cheltenham Township, Pennsylvania. He was then employed as a Regional Security Manager for Sears Roebuck.John was an avid birder. He was a life member of the New Jersey Audubon Society and spent many hours volunteering at the Cape May Bird Observatory. He also gave many lectures on the horseshoe crab.Surviving in addition to his wife of 59 years, are four children, a son Christopher and wife Sarah of Rockledge, Pennsylvania, a daughter Gretchen and husband Mark Mahosky of Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania, a daughter Mary and husband Al Benzoni of South Pasadena, California, a son Stephen and wife Tina of Oaklyn, New Jersey, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.A memorial service is being planned for early 2022.Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg.To view full obituary and service announcements, visit www.rouppfuneralhome.com.
