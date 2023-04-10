HETHERINGTON, JAMES FENTON

James Fenton Hetherington, 65, was suddenly welcomed into the arms of Jesus while at home on April 6, 2023. Born to Edward Hetherington and Anne L. (DeFrank) Hetherington (predeceased) in Cape May Court House, NJ. Following his father’s passing, he was raised in Chester, PA until junior high and then returned to finish out his school years in North Cape May, NJ. He graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School. He attended Trenton State College and graduated with a Bachelors in Criminal Justice and Minors in Sociology, Psychology, and Criminal Law. Jim worked as a Summer Wildwood Police Officer and Jamesway Store Security. His endurance through many of life’s trials made him a man of compassion toward those in need. In the careers that followed, he was a Correctional Officer at Bayside State Prison, worked for the Cape May County Probation Department, Cape Counseling, and lastly Jersey Cape Diagnostic Training and Opportunity Center in Rio Grande NJ as a career counselor. Jim also earned a Green Belt from the Cape May Karate Club as a youth.

