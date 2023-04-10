HETHERINGTON, JAMES FENTON

James Fenton Hetherington, 65, was suddenly welcomed into the arms of Jesus while at home on April 6, 2023. Born to Edward Hetherington and Anne L. (DeFrank) Hetherington (predeceased) in Cape May Court House, NJ. Following his father’s passing, he was raised in Chester, PA until junior high and then returned to finish out his school years in North Cape May, NJ. He graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School. He attended Trenton State College and graduated with a Bachelors in Criminal Justice and Minors in Sociology, Psychology, and Criminal Law. Jim worked as a Summer Wildwood Police Officer and Jamesway Store Security. His endurance through many of life’s trials made him a man of compassion toward those in need. In the careers that followed, he was a Correctional Officer at Bayside State Prison, worked for the Cape May County Probation Department, Cape Counseling, and lastly Jersey Cape Diagnostic Training and Opportunity Center in Rio Grande NJ as a career counselor. Jim also earned a Green Belt from the Cape May Karate Club as a youth.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rio Grande Entertainment Complex Targets May 15 Opening
- Dead Dolphin Washes Up on Cape May Beach
- Stone Harbor Sees ‘Big Decrease’ in Real Estate Sales
- After 4.5 Hours of Testimony, Crest Board Continues Controversial Mahalo Resort Application
- Cape May County Welcomes 2 New Additions to the Zoo
- Indictments Filed April 4
- Balcony Over Boardwalk OK’d by Wildwood Commissioners
- Vehicle Crash Dumps Paint, Gasoline Along Route 47
- Q&A with Mayor Rosenello on State of N. Wildwood’s Beaches, City’s Ongoing Battle with DEP
- Gould’s Lawsuit ‘Granted In-Part, Denied In-Part’
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Sea Isle City - Sea Isle beach replenishment may be delayed until Labor Day. If we had any people in Army Corp and politics who understood Ocean Currents beach replenishment would be replaced with jettying both...
- Court House - "Harlan and Kathy Crow are among our dearest friends, and we have been friends for over 25 years. As friends do, we have joined them on a number of family trips during the more than quarter...
- North Wildwood - The city of North Wildwood should be ashamed of themselves for the so called Easter egg hunt they had on the boardwalk. A line 3 blocks long moving at a snails pace for kids to only get a couple eggs...
- Stone Harbor - Remember folks on may 1 the new trashcan law in stone harbor takes effect, but PUBLIC WORKS WILL NOT TAKE YOUR OLD ONE on may 8 bulk trash day. Please read this link for any info .that you never...
- West Wildwood - I donated 20 dollars to Wildwood High School students to put out Easter eggs for my children but all they did is throw them on the ground, candy all over the ground, unacceptable.