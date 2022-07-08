HESLEY, PATRICIA R.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Patricia R. Hesley (nee Morrison), formerly of Williamstown and of Wildwood Crest, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.Her artistic abilities touched all that she did such as painting, drawing, quilting, and cake decorating. She enjoyed playing games with her children and grandchildren. Pat loved watching the Phillies and was a super fan. She was a past president of the Williamstown Women’s Club. She was also an active member of the North Wildwood Senior Center and a regular Patron of the Library restaurant in Williamstown and the Bayview restaurant in Wildwood Crest. In her youth, she was an award-winning bowler and loved roller skating. Pat welcomed all into her home for parties (family, friends, neighbors and pets).Beloved wife of the late William R. Hesley. Devoted mother of Janet (late Timothy) Mead, Jeffrey (Cynthia) Hesley, Diane (Robert Irving) Hesley and Jason (Katharine) Hesley. Dear sister of Robert (Christa) Morrison, Barbara (the late Bill) Rosenberger, the late Paul (the late Ellen) Morrison, late Ernest (Frank) Morrison and late Mary (Barry) Cipparone. Loving grandmother of Diane Valentine, Jessica Ricci, Bryan Mead, Melissa Moxley, Sandra Nardi, Alexandra Owen, Kaitlin, Jackie, Jonathan and Jackson Hesley. Loving great-grandmother of Taryn, Tyler, Teagan, Rowan, Rhys and Chase. Adoring aunt of many nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Thursday, July 7th from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM and on Friday July 8th from 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM at the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, 420 South Main St., Williamstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Peace / St. Mary’s RC Church, 32 Carroll Ave., Williamstown. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Newfield.Donations may be made to the North Wildwood Senior Center, 900 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ 08260.

To plant a tree in memory of PATRICIA HESLEY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.