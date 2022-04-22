James Hersh Sr., 84, of Eatonton passed away on April 19, 2022 at Harbor Assisted Living and Memory Care in Eatonton. James was born on August 25, 1937 in Harrisburg, PA to the late Leon and Annie Hersh. James and his loving wife Barbara have lived here in Georgia for the past 17 years, having relocated from Stone Harbor, New Jersey where they lived for 47 years. James and Barbara operated their own business and James later worked for the County of Cape May, New Jersey. James was an Honorary Volunteer Stone Harbor fireman, and in his spare time he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends. A service will be held May 10, 2022 at Lakeside Church in Greensboro Georgia at 11:00 AM. James is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Barbara Mease Hersh, sons James Hersh Jr. & wife Rose of Eatonton, Robert E. Hersh & wife Denise of VA, and Thomas D. Hersh & wife Kimberly of Eatonton and also 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
