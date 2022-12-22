HERD, J. ROBERT

J. Robert Herd, of Bryn Mawr, PA and Stone Harbor, NJ, died peacefully on December 20, 2022. He was 89 years old and had made Beaumont at Bryn Mawr his home for the last 12 years.Bob was born in Philadelphia, PA on August 20, 1933, to Marie and John Herd. He was the youngest child with one older sister, Janet. He spent every summer of his life in Stone Harbor, NJ where first his grandfather, then his parents and then he and his wife Sally owned a summer home - and where extended family gathered every summer. Bob was a life-long member of the Yacht Club of Stone Harbor and enjoyed time on the water, especially in his 1950 Chris-Craft.Upon graduating Lower Merion High School ‘51, Bob attended Amherst College ‘55 for his BA degree. After graduation, Bob served in the United States Air Force as First Lieutenant and jet pilot for three years. He was a member of the Mach Buster’s Club after exceeding the speed of sound in a USAF F-100 Super Sabre. While stationed at the Wethersfield Air Force Base in Braintree, England Bob made many life long friends and developed his game of squash.On returning to Philadelphia, Bob met his future wife, Sally Field Oldt of Easton, PA. They were married in the College Hill Presbyterian Church in Easton in 1959, then moved to Rosemont, PA with three children born at the Bryn Mawr Hospital: Nancy in 1960, Carolyn in 1962 and John in 1965. Bob and Sally later built a modern, open-plan home in the woods on Hermitage Drive in Radnor Township where they lived for 35 years.Bob attended the Wharton School of Business but left to join his father in the Philadelphia real estate business at the Albert M. Greenfield Company. As a young real estate broker in Philadelphia, he met Harvey Zalesne and they formed their own commercial and industrial real estate business, Zalesne and Herd Realtors in 1971. Their partnership ended when they retired in 1999. During his time in the city, Bob served on the Board of the Union League and the Pennsylvania Lumberman’s Mutual Insurance Company. He joined the St. Andrew’s Society of Philadelphia with his father in the 1960s and enjoyed celebrating his Scottish heritage at the St. Andrew’s Society dinner for many years.In Radnor Township, Bob devoted his time to community service on the Radnor Township Board of Commissioners representing the 7th Ward from 1969 until 1976. During his time as commissioner, Bob was instrumental in creating The Willows Park, Hare Park and the Corner Park in Garrett Hill. He also enjoyed classical music and encouraged all of his grandchildren to take a History of Music course while in college. Bob was also a member of the Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church and one year sang in their Handel’s Messiah concert.Bob was an active racquets player, especially in squash where he played in tournaments from Philadelphia to London, as a member of the Merion Cricket Club, the Philadelphia Racquet Club and the Jester’s Club. He was on the winning Philadelphia Lockett Cup team in B singles: 1962, 1965 and 1971 and also won the Philadelphia Racquet Club Doubles Championship with Dan Pierson in 1968. Bob’s favorite racquets advice? Bend the knees! During this time, Bob served on the board of the Merion Cricket Club and was the club’s president from 1982-1985. He was also elected President of the Philadelphia Inter-Club Squash Racquets Association in 1971-1972. Along with squash, Merion Cricket was a special place for family events including Nancy’s wedding, anniversaries, birthday celebrations and weekly dinners.Bob and Sally also lived at the Amelia Island Plantation, FL for almost 20 winters, where they played golf and continued their shared interest in birdwatching and spending time with their children and grandchildren. Travel for Bob and Sally unusually focused on birdwatching, a passion that started at the Wetland’s Institute in Stone Harbor, and continued as far away as Ecuador and along the Amazon River in Peru. Bob even travelled to Antarctica on the ship Explorer to see the penguins in 1999. Bob served on the Board of Trustees of the Wetland’s Institute from 2008-2011. Bob and Sally were also longtime members of the Gulph Mills Golf Club where they enjoyed many rounds of golf with friends and wedding receptions for Carolyn and later John.Anyone who met Bob Herd, would surely never forget him. He was quick-witted, observant and confident with a dry sense of humor that either made someone laugh or be cross. But overall, he was adored and respected by many from the board room to the squash court to the hardware store and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.Bob was predeceased by his sister Janet Herd Kirch. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Sally Oldt Herd and his three children Nancy Herd Hirschfeld (and Bill), Carolyn Herd Robertson (and Rob) and John James Herd II, his six grandchildren Sarah Hirschfeld Wilson (and Tom), William J. Hirschfeld, Jr., Bruce Herd Robertson, Jane Campbell Robertson, John James Herd III, Joseph Teti Herd and his great grandson Arlo Theodore Wilson.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wetlands Institute https://wetlandsinstitute.org/A celebration of Bob’s life will be in the spring of 2023.Funeral arrangements by McConaghy Funeral Home, Ardmore PA. www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
