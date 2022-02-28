HENTGES, DOROTHY G.

Dorothy G. (McDonough) Hentges passed away peacefully at home as she wished on February 23, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Affectionately known as “Dottie” or “Dot” by family and friends, she was beautiful—inside and out. She was strong, smart, humble, kind, compassionate, giving, and more—everything a person could ask for in a daughter, sister, wife, mom, grandmother, aunt, and friend.Dot was predeceased by her husband, the Honorable W. Robert (Bob) Hentges in June 2020 after 61 ½ years of marriage. Family was incredibly important to Bob and Dot, and they were proud of the legacy that lives on through their three children: Kim (Tim) Moore, Randy (Jeral) Hentges, and Rob (Lorie) Hentges.She cherished being a grandmother (“Nan”) to Ryan Nardy, Mark Hentges (Jenna Calise), Kim Hentges (Joe Biscardi), Tyler Hentges (Taylor Mead), Austin Hentges (Samantha Kershaw), and “Gertie” to TJ (Tara) Moore, Brian (Ceren) Moore, and Kevin (Shannon) Moore. She adored her great grandchildren: Emmersyn Angelino-Nardy, Aulora Hentges, Milania Calise, Owen Moore, Addison Moore, and Darcy Moore. Her granddog, Turbo, will surely miss her playing with him, sleeping with him, and especially sneaking him treats.Born in Philadelphia in April 1938, Dot was predeceased by her parents, Maurice and Dorothy McDonough, and is survived by her three brothers and in-laws: Robert (Roberta) McDonough, Thomas (Kathie) McDonough, Don (Deb) McDonough and Doris (Charles) Williams. Her many nieces and nephews share special memories of their times spent with Aunt Dot and Uncle Bob. She often loved reminiscing about fun times with her lifelong friends, Georgette and Jim O’Mara and Bonnie and Richard Lynch.After Dot graduated Germantown High School in 1955, she worked at Rohm and Haas in Philadelphia for several years. Bob and Dot settled in West Wildwood, NJ after their wedding in September 1958, and during the early years of their marriage, Dot served as the Treasurer of West Wildwood. She was a Lifetime Member of the West Wildwood Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. Bob and Dot built and operated the Westward Ho Motel in West Wildwood, and while Bob served as Mayor of West Wildwood from 1963-1974 and as Surrogate of Cape May County from 1972-2012, Dot supported his endeavors and worked side-by-side with him at A.B.S. Sign Company which they owned together since 1964 until she retired in 1996. She was a member of the Red Hat Wizards and enjoyed their monthly get-togethers.Bob and Dot relocated their family to Cape May Court House, NJ in February 1974 to the home she lived in for the rest of her life—a place she considered her “heaven” where she would feed and watch the birds, plant her flower gardens, and most importantly, raise her three children whose many friends also considered her a second mom. Since becoming a grandmother in 1991, Dot could always be counted on to spend time with her grandchildren—babysitting, playing games, reading to them, making crafts with them, and teaching them valuable life lessons.She was the anchor of our family, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers and to honor Dot’s memory, the family suggests you consider taking your loved ones out for a meal or just spend quality time together as often as you can.Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Dorothy’s Life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at The Lighthouse Church, 1248 Route 9 South, in Cape May Court House, NJ 08210.Condolences atwww.radzieta.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- DEP Forcing Sportsman’s Club Out
- Help Sought to ID Alleged Cape May Shoplifters
- 2 Charged for Stealing House
- 9 CMCo Police Officers Received Major Discipline in ’21
- Upcoming Paving for Avalon, Stone Harbor Boulevards, Court House-South Dennis Road
- Crews Battle N. Wildwood House Fire
- Plungeless President's Day Still Draws Crowds to Sea Isle
- Legislators Implore Unemployment Offices to Open or Cut Leaders' Pay
- Local Ukrainians React to Russian Invasion
- County Responds to Snow Plowing Complaints
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Cape May Court House - Middle Police raised their Class II officer pay but it's not nearly enough! You can do better, Middle Township!!
- Del Haven - To the Villas resident who keeps crashing their pickup truck into my living room — what’s wrong with you? Seems like people don’t know how to drive anymore.
- Sea isle - Will the aliens circling the earth please “ come on down “ and take Putin off the planet. The truth is out there....
- Avalon - Perhaps the Avalon Spouter who is certain that Putin would not have invaded the Ukraine if Trump were president can explain why Trump is praising Putin and the Russian invasion, calling Putin's...
- Cape May - I just heard a person on TV explain the Covid is a result of climate change. The speaker was sincere, and dead serious. Who will save us from these folks?