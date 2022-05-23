Dr. Thomas Aquinas Henry (1940-2022)Tom Henry died on May 20th, 2022. He was the son of James and Anne Henry and on his mother’s side of the family was the eighth generation born in the city of Philadelphia. Tom grew up in the Good Shepherd Parish in Southwest Philadelphia. He attended Good Shepherd grade school, West Catholic Boys High School, La Salle College, University of Pennsylvania and the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.Tom began his professional career as a Research Associate at the Henry Phipps Institute of the University of Pennsylvania Medical School. He later was appointed to the faculty at the Boston University Medical School. His research focused on the environmental and genetic causes of birth defects. In 1967 he joined the faculty at Cumberland County College and over the next twenty-four years, advanced to become the Vice President of Development. In 1991 he was appointed the Assistant Commissioner of Vocational Education in the N.J. Department of Education. Tom was also an Adjunct Faculty Member at Florida State University and Rowan University.In association with his professional positions, Tom was a co-founder of the N.J. Marine Sciences Consortium and served on the boards of: the N.J. Association of County College Negotiators, the National Council of Resource Development, the National Council of State Directors of Vocational Education and the Federal Workforce Development Board.Over his career, Tom’s efforts were recognized in a variety of awards, including twice being named the Professor of the Year by the students at Cumberland County College. He was named an Academic Fellow at the American Council on Education, received the Advocacy from the American School Counselor Association, the Honorary FFA Degree from the Future Farmers of America and the Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of State Directors of Vocational /Technical Education.In addition to his professional work, Tom also was active in serving his community. In Sea Isle City he served on the Planning Board, the Environmental Commission, Boy Scout Troop Committee and the SIC Taxpayers Association. Tom was also a former Trustee of St. Joseph Parish, a member of both the Finance Committee and former St. Joseph Regional School Board. He also was a member of the Cape Atlantic Woodturners and taught woodworking and woodturning courses in the Evening Division of the Cape May County Technical School. Tom was a was a member of the Cape Issues Committee for several years, as well.Tom is survived by: his loving wife of 57 years, Loretta (Mollo); his four children, Bridget Clark (Paul) of Anchor Point, AK; Tom of Cocoa Beach, FL; Jim (Trish) of Ocean City, NJ; Michael of Vero Beach, FL; eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings: Margaret Glancey, Fran (Nora) and Anne Organ (Dan); as well as sisters-in-law, Kathe Mollo and Mary Beth Alvare (Mike). He is predeceased by his parents, James and Anne, and his siblings, Jim and John.Services will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022 with visitation from 10am-11am with a memorial mass at 11am at St. Joseph Church, 4308 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for the following charities of one’s choosing: Church of the Resurrection Food Pantry, 200 Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ 08223; St. Joseph Catholic Church, 126 44th Street, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243; Redeemer Health Jersey Shore Food Pantry, 1801 US Rt. 9, Swainton, NJ 08210; and Upper Township Rescue, 2028 Rt. 631, Woodbine, NJ 08270. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
