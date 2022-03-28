NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HEMINWAY, MYRNA, 92, of Erma, March 24, 2022. She was a member of Maranatha New Convenant Church.

To plant a tree in memory of MYRNA HEMINWAY, 92 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.