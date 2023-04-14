NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Lisa June Heminway, age 59, of Villas passed away on Tuesday April 11, 2023 at her home from metastatic brain cancer. She was born in Erma, NJ and graduated from Lower Cape May Reg. High School class of 82’. After high school she moved to the Boston area where she started working at a health food store in Quincy. She then graduated from Eastern Nazarene College and had worked for Bell Atlantic/ Verizon for 20+years. After returning to Cape May, she had several jobs before becoming the customer service representative at Cape May Marina, that she loved. Lisa was a kind and caring person and would go out of her way to help others. She enjoyed having great times with her son and her friends. She loved being outside, by the water, and traveling. Lisa is preceded in death by her parents Lewis and Myrna Heminway; sister Marsha DiMedio and brother Jeffrey Heminway. She is survived by her son, David Lawson; siblings, Gail Johns, Darlene Stiefel (Rev. Mark), Lewis Heminway (Dorann) and Stuart Heminway (April). Lisa also leaves numerous nieces and nephews. Her son would like to thank everyone who was a part of her life and helped make these hard times a little easier. A Memorial Gathering will be held from 10am to 12 noon on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, North Cape May. Condolences may be shared at www.evoyfuneralhome.com.

