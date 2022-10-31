HELVERSON, ROBERT C. "Bob Oct 31, 2022 17 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HELVERSON, ROBERT C. "Bob", 79, of Cape May Court House, October 21, 2022. He was former president of the CMC Board of Realtors. To plant a tree in memory of ROBERT HELVERSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bob Helverson Institutes Building Industry Cape May Court House Realtor Cmc Board President Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesPolice: Villas Woman Arrested for Drugs, WeaponBurlington Store Coming to Rio GrandeWildwood Mayor Dropped by Lawyer, Applying for Public DefenderIndictments Filed Oct. 25County Detective Accused of Misconduct Seeks Dismissal of CaseCape May County School Board Candidate InterviewsTownsends Inlet Bridge: Open, Closed, Who Knows?Route 47 Wawa Gets Green Light from CourtOC Beach Tag Prices to Increase Next SeasonStone Harbor Declares DEP ‘Hopelessly Incompetent’ VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. North Wildwood - I’m old enough to remember when most people did not bother to watch a debate between two candidates they were ineligible to vote for. Now many people await the next debate like it’s the next match of... Avalon - The devolution of the Spout Off section to divisive rhetoric from angry voters on both sides is such a bummer. I’ve all but stopped reading it at this point; I get enough of it everywhere else I... Upper Township - Ignore texts that are not from capemaycounty votes.com. They may be misleading. If you do receive one of these texts, screenshot it and report to the proper authorities, the more evidence the better... Avalon - Print the conservative spouts you liberal censor! Wildwood Crest - I've noticed a lot of spouts from Wildwood Crest complaining about everything from cops, public works, lifeguards, construction and so on. If it's so bad why do you stay there? You must... More Spouts Local Sports +2 Wildwood Crest Recreation August 2022 Basketball League Results Aug 14, 2022 Bills Passed to Target Predatory Financial Practices Aug 8, 2022 Wildwood Crest Recreation Summer Basketball League Results Aug 8, 2022 Photo Galleries +3 PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May Christopher South PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May +3 PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service By Collin Hall PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service +5 PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Herald Staff PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald