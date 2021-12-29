HEINTZELMAN, JOSEPHINE M., 96 Dec 29, 2021 Dec 29, 2021 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HEINTZELMAN, JOSEPHINE M., 96, of Avalon, December 25, 2021. To plant a tree in memory of JOSEPHINE HEINTZELMAN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesLocal Police Officers Set to Appear in Criminal CourtCircle Pizza Settlement Moves to Avalon CouncilIndictments Filed Dec. 21Crest Cops Nab Man With Weapons Knocking on Door to Sell WeedCrest Police Catch Up With Elusive Dirt BikerCape Regional ER at One Point Too Busy for New PatientsNew County Covid Cases Soar to Record Highs‘Heavy Hitter’ Not Yet on Board in Stone HarborMost Polar Plunges Return in 2022; Sea Isle’s Event in Question Gould Honored During Last Commission Meeting VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. North Cape May - American Business owners decided to move their businesses oversees. My husband lost his job twice because of this. Blame your fellow Americans for the fact that so many products we need have to be... North Cape May - In regards to the WC spouter claiming their Covid test kit says made in China, I googled manufacturing of Covid test kits. I could find nothing to substantiate this WC spouter’s claim. Villas - In line with The Herald’s reporting on police salaries, perhaps you could find out why Lower Township officers receive payments of thousands of dollars in addition to their salaries. For example, on... Cape May Court House - I am shocked there is another judoublegaloite in CMC. I'm thrilled!! I get no one understood that post but our belief system holds driftwood in esteem. It is our higher power. Sacred to us. Not... Cape May - RE: The Stone Harbor comment for people to mask their dogs while walking Fido thru town because the dog may carry COVID. I certainly hope that Russia and China don't read these Spouts because... More Spouts Local Sports +5 Middle Township Takes United Division with Anchor Bowl Win Updated Nov 26, 2021 +6 Championship on the Line Between Middle and Lower: Anchor Bowl 2021 Preview Updated Nov 23, 2021 Winning Team Receives Prizes After Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament Updated Aug 20, 2021 Photo Galleries +3 Arthur Christensen Arthur Christensen +4 Jim DeFrates Jim DeFrates +7 PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Photos by Collin Hall PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald