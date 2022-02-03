NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HEINEMAN-O'DONNELL, MARGARET MARY ("Peg"), 87, of North Cape May, January 28, 2022. She worked as a nurse at Burdette-Tomlin (now Cape Regional) and was a member of St. John Neumann Church.

