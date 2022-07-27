HEGARTY, KRISTY A.

Kristy A. Hegarty, age 34 of Gloucester, formerly of Del Haven, passed away suddenly July 7th, 2022. She was a graduate of Middle Twp High School, and worked for Bonefish Grill in Deptford, NJ. Kristy is preceded in death by her father, Ronald, maternal grandfather William Herbert, and paternal grandfather Robert Denny.Surviving are her children Brianna Hegarty (granddaughter of Judy Jackson), Abigail, and Ryker and Rylee Denny (cared for by Sean and Carla Herbert). Also surviving is her mother Joan Denny (Tom Duffy), maternal grandmother Joan Herbert, paternal grandmother Sandy Denny, brother Ronald Jr. Denny, sister Mindy Denny, and adoring nieces Ava, Mia and Lacey.Services and internment will be privately held. Contributions for Kristy’s children’s College Fund can be made to Joan Denny, PO Box 1295, Rio Grande, NJ 08242. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
