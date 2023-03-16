Dale Norma Devitt Hearon, age 83, passed away March 14, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Roxborough, PA on 12/7/1939. Dale was a wife of 47 years to Harold H. Hearon. She is survived by her 4 daughters and their spouses. Linda & Clint Clement, Diane McPherson & Richie Morel, Susan Stiles & Bill Horsey, and Lisa Hearon. She leaves behind her brother Tom & Debbie Devitt as well as 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Dale was involved in Eastern Star Organization, 4-H Club, and Riding Club. She was considered the “Jack of all Trades” Her passions were organ playing, floral arranging, oil painting, organizing and collecting antiques, not to forget the amazing map reading skills when traveling with her husband.
Dale loved being outdoors and traveling. Camping, fishing, horseback riding, canoeing, yard work, puzzles, TV shows (General Hospital), dancing, and ice cream were her past times.
She was known by many for her kind heart and willingness to help anyone with anything. Heaven has gained a truly remarkable, unstoppable kind soul.
Services will be on Saturday March 18 at 12:00 pm at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave, Cape May Court House with viewing beginning at 11:00 am. Funeral procession immediately after to the Calvary Baptist Cemetery, 2373 Shore Road, Ocean View. All are welcome for house visitation and a Celebration of Life shortly following burial.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL.17, Chicago, IL 60601 and Holy Redeemer, 1801 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 (800-475-2644). Condolences at www.radzieta.com