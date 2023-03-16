NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Dale Norma Devitt Hearon, age 83, passed away March 14, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Roxborough, PA on 12/7/1939. Dale was a wife of 47 years to Harold H. Hearon. She is survived by her 4 daughters and their spouses. Linda & Clint Clement, Diane McPherson & Richie Morel, Susan Stiles & Bill Horsey, and Lisa Hearon. She leaves behind her brother Tom & Debbie Devitt as well as 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

