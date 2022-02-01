HEALY-TOMLINSON, PATRICIA MARIE

Patricia Marie Healy-Tomlinson, 61, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away after a long illness with many recent side illnesses. She was born in South Philadelphia to the late Thomas J. Healy, Sr. and Geraldine Marker Healy, graduated from St. Maria Goretti High School, and moved to Lower Township in 1982.Patti worked at the Lower Township Elementary Schools for many years and was also a massage therapist. She was tough, stubborn, and very independent. She loved getting the group together for Girls Night Out for over 25 years.Patti is survived by her husband, Den Tomlinson; her children Jennifer Carducci, Gina (Stefan) Schneider, and Michael J. (Kim) Carducci, Jr.; her stepchildren Jaryd (Samantha) Tomlinson, Patrick (Thais) Tomlinson, and Tyler (Germaine) Tomlinson; her grandchildren Maverick James and Owen Francis; her sisters Kathy Tracey and Gerry (David) Marini; her brother Thomas J. (Maureen) Healy, Jr.; her niece and goddaughter Alexis Marini; her nephew David Marini; her dog Jethro who never left her side; and many cousins and relatives. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Trish.Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
