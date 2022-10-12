HAYKO, MICHAEL STEPHEN, 80 Oct 12, 2022 19 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HAYKO, MICHAEL STEPHEN, 80, of Cape May, October 4, 2022. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict. To plant a tree in memory of MICHAEL HAYKO as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Michael Stephen Hayko Us Army Cape Military Conflict Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesPedestrian Killed Outside Villas CVSDetails Emerge on the Wildwood H2oi Accidents"Boots at the Beach" Canceled IndefinitelyIndictments Filed Oct. 4Stone Harbor Beaches Closed Due to Erosion DamageDeveloper Calls Plans for B.L. England Site a 'Legacy Project'UPDATE: Ocean City Resident on an Eight-Game Jeopardy! StreakStone Harbor Cancels Car Show After H2oiOC Therapist Avoids Jail TimeMore Showers Coming to Cape May Beaches VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Cape May - A sad day for right-wingers. Alex Jones has to pay $500 million for spreading the lie that Sandy Hook was a hoax. Hmmm. How much should Trump pay Democrats and Independents for spreading the lie that... Wildwood Crest - Congratulations Leader Printers for almost 50 years of business on the island. You do great work with exceptional service, as I’ve used you many times over twenty years, and we are lucky to have you... Court house - Biden is now going to announce new drilling bans. Seriously?? Isn’t this another backwards decision?? Yea yea it is. The best quote today was there will be a “slight recession”. The problem is that... Wildwood Crest - Social Security and Medicare eligibility changes, spending caps, and safety-net work requirements are among the top priorities for key House Republicans who want to use next year’s debt-limit... Wildwood - To the lady who bought the dollhouse w/furniture at my Aug. yard sale on Magnolia Ave. in WW, I found something for you. Please come back to my house (We can't publish your phone number) More Spouts Local Sports +2 Wildwood Crest Recreation August 2022 Basketball League Results Aug 14, 2022 Bills Passed to Target Predatory Financial Practices Aug 8, 2022 Wildwood Crest Recreation Summer Basketball League Results Aug 8, 2022 Photo Galleries +3 PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May Christopher South PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May +3 PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service By Collin Hall PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service +5 PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Herald Staff PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald