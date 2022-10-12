NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HAYKO, MICHAEL STEPHEN, 80, of Cape May, October 4, 2022. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict.

