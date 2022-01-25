HAUSE, HERMAN G., III Jan 25, 2022 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HAUSE, HERMAN G., III (Bo), 79, of Oceanview, January 15, 2022. He served in the US Navy. To plant a tree in memory of HERMAN HAUSE, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesParking Rules Could Change in N. WildwoodNo One Home at Time of House Fire on Stone Harbor Blvd.Indictments Filed Jan. 18She Wouldn't Go EasyWhat’s Life Like Inside Stone Harbor’s Tiniest Homes?Court House Para-Athlete Inducted into National Adaptive Sports Hall of FameCOAH Fund Controversy Lingers in Cape MayBridge Commission OKs Doubling Tolls Across 5 County BridgesShamrock Move Will Be a 2-day JobCounty Announces 8 New Covid Deaths VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Wildwood - Don't you love how almost everything that is wrong in the country is being blamed on the pandemic? Everything from gun violence to graffiti, the blame is never put where it belongs. Not until... North Wildwood - If you have read the Del Haven letter to the editor regarding the mission of the Herald, you will find some truth. The Herald is privately owned and has every right to their point of view, and the... Upper Township - I didn't like Trump and I don't like Biden. I'm looking forward to 2024. North Cape May - It’s hard to vote yes for the bond referendum when you see all the waste of money being spent in the schools. Overtime for friends and family new job titles with large raises. They just do not how to... Cape May - RE: The Avalon comment to boycott Russia by not drinking Stoli or fueling up with Lukoil. Sounds like you have been drinking too much of the Biden Cool-aid. More Spouts Local Sports +5 Middle Township Takes United Division with Anchor Bowl Win Updated Nov 26, 2021 +6 Championship on the Line Between Middle and Lower: Anchor Bowl 2021 Preview Updated Nov 23, 2021 Winning Team Receives Prizes After Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament Updated Aug 20, 2021 Photo Galleries +3 Arthur Christensen Arthur Christensen +4 Jim DeFrates Jim DeFrates +7 PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Photos by Collin Hall PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald