HATTER, WILLIAM J., SR.

William J. Hatter Sr. “Bill” age 80 of Villas, NJ, passed away on Saturday July 23, 2022. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa and resided in Northeast, Philadelphia for many years before moving to the Cape May area 32 years ago. He was the retired President and Business Agent for the Sheet Metal Workers, Local #266, and had worked for Crown Cork and Seal Co. in Philadelphia, PA for 35 years. Bill served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a standing member of the VFW Post 5343 in Villas, NJ and the DAV Chapter 44 in Del Haven, NJ. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy (DeBarth); a son Timothy J; and 4 grandchildren, Timothy Jr, (Nicole), Kasey (Chris), Shane and Samantha as well as his brother Michael (Ida). He was preceded in death by a son William J. Hatter Jr. and his siblings Frannie Tedeschi, Patsy Costello and Edward Hatter. Funeral Services will be held privately. Contributions in his memory may be made to the VFW #5343, 6 Delaware Parkway, Vilas, NJ 08251 or the DAV, Chapter 44, 1010 Bayshore Rd, Del Haven, NJ 08251. Condolences will be received at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
