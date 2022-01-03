HARTMAN, THOMAS ROBERT, III

Thomas Robert Hartman IIIA life filled with many memories that will be treasured forever. Thomas R. Hartman III died surrounded by family on December 23, 2021 at Jefferson Hospital, Washington Twp. at age 55. Born August 30, 1966 in Somer Point, NJ. He is survived by his father Thomas R. Hartman Jr., sisters Helen and Nadine, daughters Amber and Katie, niece Lorraine, nephews Alexander and Albert, granddaughter Antoinette and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family members. Also, he will be missed by friends from over the years. Preceded in death by his mother Lois Hartman. He was raised Roman Catholic. In his youth, he enjoyed helping his father with the family masonry business and helped built his family’s home. He graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School in 1985. His life at the Jersey shore included boating, going to the beach and boardwalk amusements. He always loved life no matter what happened. He was a truck driver for many years. His selfless nature will never be forgotten.A viewing will be held on January 6th at 10am with a service to follow at 11am at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Road, North Cape May NJ. Interment will be private. Condolences can be shared at EvoyFuneralHome.com.
