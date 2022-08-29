HART, LINDA MARIE

Linda Marie Hart (née Mallardi) was born in Philadelphia, PA but had spent much of her life in Cherry Hill and most recently the shore in North Wildwood. The first of her family to go to college, she received her undergraduate degree in Psychology at Rutgers and graduate degree in Education at William and Mary.Linda spent most of her career teaching 6th grade science and special education in Blackwood at Charles W. Lewis school. After teaching for over 30 years, Linda retired in Cherry Hill where she volunteered and enjoyed teaching English as a second language at the Voorhees Public Library.The loves of her life were her husband Tom, children Sean (wife Lisa), Noelle, and Marissa, brothers James (wife Sue), and Ron Mallardi (partner Joanne), and nieces Lauren Wonnell (husband Luke and children), and Elisa Mallardi and nephews Alex Mallardi, Rhett Mallardi (wife Holly), Drew Mallardi and Nicholas Mallardi.She passed peacefully in her sleep early August 27th. Her love will be always deeply cherished by her family and friends and her memory will live on forever.A memorial service will be held at. 3 PM Thursday , September 1, 2022 at the Holy Euchareist Church, 344 Kresson Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. The family has requested sending a contribution to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in lieu of gifts of flowers. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

