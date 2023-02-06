Kevin J. Hart, age 69 of Erma passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 in Cherry Hill, NJ after an extended illness. He was born in Philadelphia, PA and formerly of Cedars, PA. Kevin graduated from Wildwood Catholic High School. He had worked for the Lower Twp. Rescue Squad for 50 years and became the Chief for which he served for many years. He was a former Special Officer in Lower Twp. and former EMT instructor for NJ OEMS. He spent many years taking care of the sick and injured in Lower Twp.He is preceded in death by his parents Francis and Helen Hart; brothers Francis, Michael and Joseph; sisters, Helen Wilson, Betty Ann Aquilanto and Colleen Ritchie.Kevin is survived by his fiance` of 10 years Carol Kapurelos; daughter, Sandra Bair (Michael);;nephew, Joseph Hart (Janet) “like a son to him”, brother, Richard Hart (Dolores). Anthony Kapurelos and Austin Anthony Jr. were like family.. Kevin also leaves numerous nephews , nieces grandchildren and cousins. Many friends and former Co-workers will miss him greatly.A visitation will be held Thursday, February 9, 2023 from 6 to 8 pm at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N. Cape May. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM Friday at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 E. Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, Burial will be at Cold Spring Cemetery, Cold Spring. Contribution in his memory can be made to Our Lady of the Angels Church. Condolences will be received at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
