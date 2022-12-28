NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Elaine R. Hart, 88, North Cape May, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, December 20 at Pelican Pointe.Born in Philadelphia October 26, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Rocco and Mary (Capone) Defino.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Frank E. Hart (February 19, 2018). She was also preceded in death by a brother Ronald Defino; brother-in-law Jack Byrne; nephews Jack Byrne III; niece Megan Byrne; and nephew Kenneth McGrogan.Elaine is survived by her sister Marianne Byrne; nieces Victoria McGrogan and Melissa Goodfellow wife of Steve; great nephews Matthew McGrogan husband of Kathleen and Colin McGrogan; and great niece Gwyneth Goodfellow and sister-in-law Peggy Maki.Family and friends are invited to pay their respects Saturday, January 7 from 2PM to 3PM at Evoy Funeral Home 3218 Bayshore Road North Cape May NJ. Interment will take place on the grounds of Cape May County Veteran’s Cemetery. Evoy Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.EvoyFuneralHome.com to share a memory of Elaine.

