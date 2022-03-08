NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HARRIS, WILLIAM D., 86, of Palermo, February 27, 2022. He was a lifetime area resident and an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Marmora.

