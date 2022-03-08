HARRIS, WILLIAM D., 86 Mar 8, 2022 18 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HARRIS, WILLIAM D., 86, of Palermo, February 27, 2022. He was a lifetime area resident and an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Marmora. To plant a tree in memory of WILLIAM HARRIS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesMan Who Killed North Wildwood Toddler Can Thank Covid for Early ReleaseCar Drives Off Parkway, Into WetlandsSchool Board Responds to Call for Book BanCar Drives Off Road at 2 Mile LandingIndictments Filed March 1Van Drew Reacts to State of UnionCataldi: ‘Beach Tags are a Big Scam’Sea Isle City Acknowledges Sex AssaultsCouple Finds Pearl at Lobster HouseVehicle Thefts Continue to Rise VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Green Bank - My uncle has a country place no one knows about. He says it used to be a farm before the Motor Law. On Sundays I elude the eyes and hop the turbine freight, to far outside the wire, where my white-... Wildwood Crest - Very disappointing that my favorite boardwalk pizza palace is no longer putting coupons on its pizza boxes ?? Stone Harbor - Once we get the Million Dollar store the concierge Business Administrator and the council will have a place to shop for furnishings for new lifeguard station. Grey Poupon and caviar for the masses. Avalon - Higher gas prices, because of this unforeseen war, will take the current 9% inflation rate and jack it into the stratosphere. The Dems were pushing spending to the brink of the abyss already and... Cape May - RE: The Wildwood Crest comment on beach fees. Yes, you have to love a "business" that collects most of its fees via cash. Cape May had an issue with the "cash" a number of years... More Spouts Local Sports +5 Middle Township Takes United Division with Anchor Bowl Win Updated Nov 26, 2021 +6 Championship on the Line Between Middle and Lower: Anchor Bowl 2021 Preview Updated Nov 23, 2021 Winning Team Receives Prizes After Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament Updated Aug 20, 2021 Photo Galleries +3 Arthur Christensen Arthur Christensen +4 Jim DeFrates Jim DeFrates +7 PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Photos by Collin Hall PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald