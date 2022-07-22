HANSEN, ANDREW J., JR.

Andrew J. Hansen, Jr., 69 – of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away July 21, 2022. He was born in Middle Township to the late Andrew and Mary Long Hansen, Sr. and retired from working as an Equipment Operator for the Cape May County Road Department. Andrew was a member of the VFW in Villas and West Cape May; Elks Club; Villas Singles Group; and is retired from the Green Creek Volunteer Fire Department. He is a member of Calvary Chapel of Cape May and enjoyed mens Bible Study at Thursday breakfast at the Flight Deck. Andrew is an avid Eagles and Phillies fan, as well as NASCAR. Mostly he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, as well as Christmas in Tennessee with his Tennessee family.Andrew is survived by his daughters: Caroline (Chris) Gigliotti and Christine Williams; grandchildren: Shaye, Austin, Samantha, and Bre’ella; sisters: Sandra Hansen and Doris (Frank) Jones; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.Services will be Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Calvary Chapel, 596 Seashore Road, Cape May, NJ 08204. Viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Service will start at 11 a.m. Luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Andrew’s name to Calvary Chapel. Condolences www.radzieta.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 Charged for Vandalism at Villas Church
- Young Pilot Killed in Middle Township Plane Crash
- Police: Arrest Made for Nursing Home Fraud
- Court House Men Arrested for Drugs and Child Porn
- 3 Men Charged in SIC Domestic Dispute, Assault of Police
- UPDATE: Young Pilot in Fatal Accident Flew for Banner Company
- Boutique Hotel Overlay Coming to Avalon’s Business District?
- Wildwoods Jitney to End Weekday Service
- Upgrade George Redding Bridge Approach, Pierson Urges
- State Police Seek Public Help Locating Missing Woodbine Man
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- North Wildwood - I would like to thank the gentleman who found my credit card in a home improvement parking lot and turned it in to the kind ladies in customer service. They called and let me know it had been found....
- Cape May Court House - Thank you Herald for publishing the Restaurant Guide. Very helpful for tourists and locals alike when deciding where and what to eat!
- Wildwood Crest - To the person who suggested more speed limit signage on New Jersey Ave. I a have lived across from Sunset Lake for 60 years. The signage placed in the last 3 years is horrendous. The view of the...
- Sea Isle - Why did it take a phone call to City Hall to find out that our tax bills were going to be late? There was no notifications sent to let taxpayers know this.
- Stone Harbor - It appears that the campaign slogan of our current Mayor for transparency is out the window. Behind closed door hiring of an Assistant Administrator for a county officials family stinks of cronyism....