HANSEN, ANDREW J., JR.

Andrew J. Hansen, Jr., 69 – of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away July 21, 2022. He was born in Middle Township to the late Andrew and Mary Long Hansen, Sr. and retired from working as an Equipment Operator for the Cape May County Road Department. Andrew was a member of the VFW in Villas and West Cape May; Elks Club; Villas Singles Group; and is retired from the Green Creek Volunteer Fire Department. He is a member of Calvary Chapel of Cape May and enjoyed mens Bible Study at Thursday breakfast at the Flight Deck. Andrew is an avid Eagles and Phillies fan, as well as NASCAR. Mostly he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, as well as Christmas in Tennessee with his Tennessee family.Andrew is survived by his daughters: Caroline (Chris) Gigliotti and Christine Williams; grandchildren: Shaye, Austin, Samantha, and Bre’ella; sisters: Sandra Hansen and Doris (Frank) Jones; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.Services will be Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Calvary Chapel, 596 Seashore Road, Cape May, NJ 08204. Viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Service will start at 11 a.m. Luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Andrew’s name to Calvary Chapel. Condolences www.radzieta.com

