HANNAN, DOROTHY ANNE

We are heartbroken to announce that Dorothy Anne Hannan (nee Szajdecki), age 57, passed from this world on May 12th 2022. She is survived by her husband, Jim, and her 3 children, Stephanie, James, and Sean, and her son-in-law Chris. Dorothy, who loved to be called "Mama" by her children, dedicated her life to being a wonderful wife and mother. She gave everything to her children, and her greatest joy was seeing her children together and happy. She loved fiercely, unconditionally and with her whole being. She was a compassionate animal lover, and adored cuddling with her dog, Gizmo. She enjoyed gardening, going to the beach, cracking jokes and being surrounded by her family. She filled the world with her warmth, kindness and laughter. She was the light of our lives and she will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Wildwood, NJ on Wednesday May 18th from 10am to 11am. Funeral Mass will be held at 11am. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
