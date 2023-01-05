HANNA, NABIL K., 79 Jan 5, 2023 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HANNA, NABIL K., 79, of Cape May Court House, December 22, 2022. He was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary. To plant a tree in memory of NABIL HANNA as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Nabil K. Hanna Auxiliary Cape May Court House Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesDriver, Pedestrian Identified in Fatal Upper Township Hit and RunPolice Announce Arrest in Upper Hit and Run CasePedestrian Killed in Hit and RunDriver Dead After Crashing into HouseMysterious UT Cow Captured, Shipped Out of CountyCrest Couple Finds Pearl in Christmas Clam A Two-Year Saga Continues with Cape May COAH FundsIndictments Filed Jan. 3After Two-Year Hiatus, Operation Fireside ResumesCrest Looks at Multiple Capital Improvements VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Middle Township - If your American flag is tattered and torn, please take it down. It is disrespectful to leave the flag flying like that. Lower Township - Any one else dealing with utility companies in South Jersey find it hard to complete the work? Pay upfront, get in line, hurry up and wait! Unless you have the money to go off grid, don't be in... Cape May - PODS storage units are allowed on public streets? Cape May - Ok Cape May. Yes a lot of work to do but the Lafayette Street Park should get completed before any new bonded projects. It's been years now. If it can't be done, say so, and move on. Court House - I know this won’t get posted but here it goes. Why are the Cape may county road department workers trimming brush along the Cape May County roads instead of filling in the dozens of potholes on all... More Spouts Local Sports In Avalon, Tennis Community Pushes Back Against Losing Courts to Pickleball Dec 18, 2022 +2 Wildwood Crest Recreation August 2022 Basketball League Results Aug 14, 2022 Bills Passed to Target Predatory Financial Practices Aug 8, 2022 Photo Galleries +3 PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May Christopher South PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May +3 PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service By Collin Hall PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service +5 PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Herald Staff PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald