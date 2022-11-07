NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HANNA, DORIS (Mooney), 91, of Avalon, October 28, 2022. She was a founding member of the Avalon History Center.

