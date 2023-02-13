Mitchel J. Hankins, 49, of Villas, NJ, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at his home. He was born in Toms River, NJ and was a longtime resident of Cape May County. Mitchel loved to be with his friends at Tony’s Produce. He would travel to nowhere in particular, just wherever he felt like going. He enjoyed hot rods, motorcycles, horseshoes, and spending time with his grandson Michael.Mitchel is survived by his daughter Katie Hankins (Chris Hill); his mother Virginia Hankins; his siblings Samuel Hankins, Susan Shivers, Daniel Hankins, Nicholas Hankins, Wanda Pippet, and Connie Harrell; and his grandchildren Christopher, Michael, and Maylee. He was predeceased by his father Elmer Hankins and his son Michael Hankins.Viewing will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House with his funeral service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
