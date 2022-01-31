Judy Hand (nee Duckworth), shed her earthly husk and spread her wings Saturday, January 29th, 2022. She was 76. Born in Philadelphia before moving to Jersey, she graduated from Riverside High, moved to Trenton with her husband, and finally ended up in Delran where she split her time between there and the Jersey shore, and she lived out her days surrounded by family and friends. She was greeted at The Pearly Gates with open arms by her parents Gladys and Michael Duckworth, her beloved double-first-cousin Babs Thomas (“our mothers are sisters and our fathers are brothers and we don’t look anything alike!”), her brother Michael “Mick” Duckworth, and many friends who made the journey before her.She will be loved and forever missed by her sons Jim and Tim, her daughter Sarah, her “bonus children” Jen, Darla, and Josh, her most beloved grandchildren Samantha, Charlotte, Jake, Kaitlyn, Mackenzie, Allison and Ashley, her “bonus grandchildren” Michael, Amanda, and Christina, and of course her husband of 56 years, James. Not to mention dozens of nieces, nephews, and cousins, countless family friends and classmates who grew up with her as a second mom, and anyone else who had the great pleasure of meeting her.A Celebration of Life for Judy will be held on Friday, February 4th from 5-9 PM at Sweeney Funeral Home, 337 Bridgeboro St., Riverside, NJ 08075. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
