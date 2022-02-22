HALL, BRENDA

Brenda Lynne Hackett Hall, age 71, of Woodstown, New Jersey passed away peacefully at her home on February 18, 2022. Born in Woodbury, NJ and growing up in Daretown, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Quinton Reeves Hackett and Mildred Lillian (Schaeffer) Hackett. Brenda was a 1968 graduate of Woodstown High School and went on to further her education at Del Tech. On January 26, 1968, she was married to John F. Hall and the two laid down their roots in Woodstown and started their family, raising their daughter, Jill.Over the years, Brenda worked as an office manager for NKS Distributors which later became Century Wines and Spirits in New Castle, DE. But Brenda's legacy will be that of one who was always active and working to do something to improve her community. She was involved with 4-H while growing up. She was a member of the JayceeEttes of Woodstown and was a Starpoint Ruth with the Order of the Eastern Star in Woodstown. Brenda was extremely involved with and served as the first and only woman Chair of the Salem County Democratic Party and was a charter member of the Salem County Federation of Democratic Women (SCFDW). She also served for the last fifteen years as the Vice Chair of the Salem County Tax Board. Brenda truly enjoyed going down to the shore during the summertime at Cape May Court House. She was a fantastic cook and she loved putting on dinners for various occasions.Brenda is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, John F. Hall of Woodstown; her grandchildren, Andrew Reeves Hall Beals, currently attending college at Appalachian State University and Sarah Lillian Hall Beals of Charlotte, NC; her sisters, Sandra Dorrell of Woodstown and Eileen Blum and her husband Richard of Daretown; her sister in law Barbara Worrall and her husband Albert of Fountainville, PA; her son in law Aric Beals of Charlotte, NC; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her daughter Jill Deneene Hall Beals.Services will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Adams Funeral Home, 64 Broad Street, Woodstown, NJ 08098. There will be a visitation starting at 9:30 AM leading to the funeral service at 11 AM. Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the college trust fund that has been established for Andrew and Sarah at Franklin Bank in Woodstown.www.adamsfuneralhome.org
