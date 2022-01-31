NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Dorothy E. Haig, 95, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away January 26, 2022. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Joseph and Jane McDowell. While raising her family she was an active Den Mother with Cub Scouts. She moved to Cape May County 25 years ago and was a member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. She is predeceased by her husband Earl, sons Warren and Raymond Haig, and 11 brothers and sisters.Dorothy is survived by her son Charles (Anna Ireland-Haig); daughter-in-law Carol Haig; as well as 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.Services will be on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 9425 Third Avenue, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy’s name to St. Mary’s Church.Condolences atwww.radzieta.com

