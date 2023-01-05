HAFFERT, GREGORY FRANCIS

Gregory Francis Haffert transitioned to a new life on Monday, January 2, 2023 and a joyful reunion with his wife, Mary, and numerous loved ones. Born on June 20, 1955 at Mercy Hospital in Sea Isle City, Greg was the youngest of Helen and Horace Haffert’s six children. With them, he escaped with his life during the ’62 Storm when the ocean breached their home while they were eating dinner. Greg lived and worked in Sea Isle as a foreman with JF Builders for 28 years and later formed his own business, H&H Builders. Coworkers and the trades alike enjoyed working with Greg due to his professionalism and affability. A builder by trade, building relationships was his enduring legacy. Kindness was his hallmark.Greg was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish. During the demolition of the site for the new church, Greg rescued the Sacred Heart of Jesus statue. Greg placed the statue in his rose garden at the front of his home on 45th Street, allowing all to visit, admire the artwork, or say a prayer. The statue has been lovingly restored by the Save Our Historic St. Joseph’s Church group and will take its rightful place next to the original church during a commemoration ceremony in the near future.Greg’s lifetime passion for travel started with a solo, vagabond, backpack journey through Europe in the summer of 1975. Annual Christmas getaways to New York with Mary, family vacations, and camping trips with close friends were a constant throughout his life. He also enjoyed fishing, scuba diving, an occasional wager, and trading tall tales with friends and family. And, yes, that striper that got away was the size of a baby whale! All of Greg’s avocations in life had a common thread: they were merely excuses to spend more time with loved ones.Predeceased by his parents, his brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Barbara Haffert, and his wife, Mary Devery, Gregory is survived by his sons, Gregory Haffert and Ethan Haffert (Alexandra Lihou), and his sisters and brothers: Mary and Peter Anninos, Nancy Bogda, George (Pat) Haffert and Terry Downey, and Mark and Susan Haffert. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Louise Devery (Edward Rollin) and Maria Devery. In addition, he is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Church, Sea Isle City, NJ. There will be a visitation from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Friends and family are invited to gather for lunch and a celebration of Greg’s life at the Oar House on 42nd Place in Sea Isle immediately following the Mass.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 61 Mt. Pleasant Avenue, Boston, MA 02119 or Save Our Historic Sea Isle City Church, 8305 Landis Avenue, Suite 5, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243.
