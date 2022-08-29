GUNN, SHARON L.

Sharon L. Gunn, 79, of Cape May Court House, NJ, born December 17,1942 to the late James and Geneva Cardwell of Concord, VA passed away on August 22, 2022. She received Christ at an early age from Pilot Mountain Baptist Church in Concord, VA. She was raised and educated in Concord before attending Norfolk State University. After college she married Curtis Gunn and relocated to Cape May. She began a successful teaching career at Woodbine Elementary in September 1970 until her retirement in 2008. While at Woodbine she coached cheerleading, softball, volleyball, and did decorations for the school’s annual Black History Program. Sharon was predeceased by her parents James and Geneva Cardwell and 7 brothers: Albert, Clyde, Henry, John, Robert, Arnold, and Thomas. Sharon is survived by children: Kendall (Dorcas) of Boston, MA, and Tracy of Cape May Court House; grandchildren: Christopher (CMCH, NJ), Mindy (Phila, PA), and Amanda (Lithonia, GA); great granddaughter Morgan; sisters: Doris Pace, Arneatha Chanery, Anna Cardwell all of Phila, PA, and identical twin sister Shirley Henderson of Atlanta, GA; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family. Sharon’s motto was ‘make a difference in one person’s life so that your living is not in vain.’ Services will be Thursday, September 8, 2022 at First Baptist Church, Route 9 and Main Street, Whitesboro, NJ 08252. Viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Service will start at 11 a.m. Interment is private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
