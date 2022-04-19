GUINAN, FRANCES ANNE

Frances Anne Guinan (née Luberto) of Villas, NJ passed away peacefully on April 15, 2022 at the age of 98.Born in Media, PA in 1924 to Daniel and Elizabeth Luberto, she spent much of her childhood in Southwest Philadelphia, attending Good Shepherd Elementary School and then West Philadelphia Catholic Girls High School from which she graduated in 1942.Professionally, Frances had a wide-ranging career beginning with nursing at Chester Hospital in 1947, continued at Delaware County Memorial Hospital, as well as lengthy stints outside of nursing at Philadelphia Electric Company, Hol-Gar, Boeing, and Equipment Corporation of America. In retirement, she became a volunteer with the Foster Grandparents Program in Cape May County.Frances married Thomas F. Guinan of Drexel Hill, PA in 1960, with whom she spent 32 years and raised two daughters, Kathleen and Bridget. She realized her lifelong dream of living by the shore permanently, moving to Villas, NJ with her husband in 1983, where she spent many more summers at the beach with her visiting family.A gifted artist, Frances produced hundreds of drawings, paintings, embroideries, and crafts. She also was an active participant in country line-dancing troupes well into her later years and was a member of the St. John Neumann Spirit Players in North Cape May.She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen (Patrick) and Bridget (Michael); grandsons, Patrick (Melissa), Thomas (Jacki), Vincent (Erin), and Kevin (Mary-Kate); great grandchildren, Vincent, Ryleigh, and Zoe. She is predeceased by her husband Thomas; father Daniel; mother Elizabeth; and brother, John. Fran is also survived by her beloved tuxedo cat, Tom.Services are April 21st at Williams Lombardo Funeral Home, 33 W. Baltimore Ave., Clifton Heights, PA 19018. Viewing at 9:30AM, followed by service at 11:00AM. Burial immediately following at Philadelphia Memorial Park, Frazier, PA. Family asks that donations be made to animal rescue causes in lieu of flowers, per Frances’ wishes.

