GRIMLEY, HARRY S. JR.

Harry S Grimley Jr. (73), born Nov. 23, 1949, passed away July 7, 2023, in Wildwood, New Jersey, after an extended illness. As a Glassboro High School graduate (Class of 1968), Harry excelled as an athlete in track and field, with school records that he held unbroken for many years. Harry's love for sports continued into his adulthood. With his vast knowledge and fantastic recall of sports statistics, he particularly loved talking about his favorite team, The Philadelphia Eagles, as a regular call-in contributor on several sports talk radio stations.
Harry had a vibrant career in the restaurant and hospitality industry, where he held positions in top hotels and restaurants in New York City, including the famed Helmsley Hotel and The Tavern on the Green in Central Park. Harry was proud to say, "I went to Cornell" (ever heard of it?) Harry was a member of the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs, an International Association of Gastronomy established in over 75 countries bringing together enthusiasts who share the same values of quality, fine dining, the encouragement of the culinary arts, and the pleasures of the table. His love for fine dining, quality experiences, and travel lead Harry to enjoy the luxury of The Concorde and The QE2. After leaving the hospitality industry, Harry found success selling cars until he retired to the Jersey Shore.
Harry was predeceased by his parents, Harry S. Grimley Sr. and Jean Grimley (Taggart), and his sister Patricia A. Zane (Grimley). Harry is survived by his daughter Jessica E Watson (Grimley) of Wesley Chapel Fl., his former wife Karen Lorbecki Grimley of Cape May Court House, NJ, his brother William J. Grimley of Deleon Springs, Fl., and his sisters; Joan E. Hagerman (Grimley) of Norristown, PA. and Kathy G. Jones (Grimley) of Hendersonville, TN in addition to (many) nieces and nephews.
To plant a tree in memory of HARRY GRIMLEY, JR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.