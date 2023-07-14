GRIMLEY, HARRY S. JR.

Harry S Grimley Jr. (73), born Nov. 23, 1949, passed away July 7, 2023, in Wildwood, New Jersey, after an extended illness. As a Glassboro High School graduate (Class of 1968), Harry excelled as an athlete in track and field, with school records that he held unbroken for many years. Harry's love for sports continued into his adulthood. With his vast knowledge and fantastic recall of sports statistics, he particularly loved talking about his favorite team, The Philadelphia Eagles, as a regular call-in contributor on several sports talk radio stations.

