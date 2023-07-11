GREEN, THOMAS H.

Retired attorney, Navy veteran and father of six, Thomas H. Green, formerly of Florham Park, N.J. and recently of Avalon, N.J., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on July 9, 2023. He would have been 98 on July 22.

