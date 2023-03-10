GREDONE, ROBERT LEE

Robert Lee Gredone, of Georgetown Delaware, and Wildwood NJ, passed away on February 22, 2023, at the age of 78. He was born on March 28, 1944. in Wildwood NJ, son of the late Alfonso Vincent and Mary Liberty Gredone.
Mr. Gredone attended Wildwood Catholic High School, where he was a member of the state championship for basketball in 1960. He attended Wesley College and American University from 1962 to 1966 and was a member of all state basketball team. In 1967, he served a short time in the US Army and was transferred to the reserve unit.
Mr. Gredone opened The Petrified Forest in Wildwood, NJ,in 1967, and from 1968 to 1973, owned and operated two restaurants in Cape May NJ, and one in Washington DC. In 1973, he took over the family food store in Cape May. In 1983, Mr. Gredone joined the NJ Dept. of Corrections, eventually becoming the regional supervisor of food service operations for southern NJ, directing the production of 18,000 meals daily.
In 1990, he wed Dr. Eileen V. Kelly MD, and began renovating houses together, because “it was fun”. They started in Vineland, went to Delmont, then North Wildwood. Mr. Gredone retired from the corrections dept. in 2008, and eventually made their way to Georgetown DE in 2012, renovating their last house together. He lost his wife in June of 2022. Mr. Gredone was loved by many. He will be forever missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.
He was predeceased by his brother, Alfonso (Sonny); his sisters: Mary Costner, and Regina (Jeanie) Hickman. Mr. Gredone is survived by his sister, Claire Furey, of California.